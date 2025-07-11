A hot & humid end to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Hot and humid today with highs in the low-90s. Keep an umbrella nearby as there could be a couple of isolated pop-up thunderstorms that develop this afternoon, but the coverage will be minimal. Find ways to beat the heat this weekend as the heat and humidity continue to work their magic. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be featured both days during the peak heating hours. Any storms that develop should remain sub-severe. A cold front brings a renewed chance for widespread rain and storms on Monday. Storm chances diminish into the middle of next week with highs in the low-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 92.