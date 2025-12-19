A gusty & rainy end to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Expect periods of heavy rain and strong gusty winds to start the day. Wind Advisories are in effect through 7 PM, with wind gusts potentially rising to 50-55 mph. That means we could see downed trees and even a few isolated power outages. There’s also a chance that a few storms could turn severe between midnight and sunrise, so it’s a good idea to have a way to receive weather alerts. Most of the rain should move out around daybreak. However, a few leftover showers are possible through the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day. Temperatures should drop into the 30s as the kids head home from school. The weekend will be dry and breezy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperature falling to around the mid-30s by 5pm. Breezy, with a south wind 10-20 mph becoming west 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind decreasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30-45 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 55.