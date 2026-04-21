A frosty start to your Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Freeze Warnings are in effect until 10 AM, so make sure to cover sensitive plants/crops! The sun returns with high temperatures near 60°! Spotty showers are possible on Wednesday with temperatures rising back into the low-70s. Mid to upper-70s late-week with an evening rain chance on Friday. The weekend is trending wet with a series of disturbances set to move through the area!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Widespread frost. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight A slight chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.