A few clouds but still warm

BALTIMORE — As we close out this nice and warm weekend, clouds begin to build in for us as our next cold front moves through. There is a slight chance for some showers heading into Monday morning but they will not be very intense. Monday will get back into the mid to upper 60s. The cold front clear through and plunges us into the mid to low 50s for our highs over Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning temperatures will hang in the upper 30s for a very chilly start. We then begin to warm back up to the upper 50s and mid 60s to close out the work week with another warm weekend.

7 day forecast:

Tonight A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 68.