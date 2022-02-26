Watch
Weather

Actions

A Dry Weekend on Tap

Up & down temperatures
WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
WEEKEND.PNG
Posted at 7:56 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 07:57:53-05

BALTIMORE — High pressure builds into the region this weekend and conditions will remain dry. There will be plenty of clouds around today with highs slightly below normal, in the lower-40s. There will be more sunshine on Sunday with a breezy westerly wind flow. Wind gusts on Sunday may range between 25-30 mph at times. High temperatures will top out above normal on Sunday, in the low to mid-50s. Starting off the work week with sunshine and below normal temperatures. Temperatures will trend milder into the 50s for much of the week.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.PNG

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light southwest wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018