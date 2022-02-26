A Dry Weekend on Tap

BALTIMORE — High pressure builds into the region this weekend and conditions will remain dry. There will be plenty of clouds around today with highs slightly below normal, in the lower-40s. There will be more sunshine on Sunday with a breezy westerly wind flow. Wind gusts on Sunday may range between 25-30 mph at times. High temperatures will top out above normal on Sunday, in the low to mid-50s. Starting off the work week with sunshine and below normal temperatures. Temperatures will trend milder into the 50s for much of the week.

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light southwest wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.