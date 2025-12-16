A cold & sunny Tuesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Winds will be less breezy today. Despite all the sunshine, temperatures will still remain below normal, with highs in the mid-30s. Temperatures will trend milder through the rest of the week, and the 50s come back in style on Thursday and Friday! Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday, and the winds will become gusty. Drier skies and breezy winds are expected this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Light south wind.

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 39.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.