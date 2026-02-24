Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts 4  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

A cold day with plenty of sunshine

Milder temps mid-week...
Happy Monday! Snow showers wrap up by late-morning. Keep an eye out for slushy roads and sidewalks on your morning commute. Conditions clear out by noon with some breaks of sunshine later today.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Monday Night weather
FUTURE.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunshine returns today with a noticeable breeze. A few rain and snow showers are possible tonight. Much needed beneficial rain returns on Thursday. Drier skies are expected this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s!

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight A chance of snow. Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the evening.
Wednesday A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAZEL RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Bridging the Gap

Meet 87-year-old Hazel Cropper, a 16-time crab picking world champion from Crisfield, Maryland, who holds a Guinness World Record and teaches her craft to visitors from around the world.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft