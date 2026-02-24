A cold day with plenty of sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunshine returns today with a noticeable breeze. A few rain and snow showers are possible tonight. Much needed beneficial rain returns on Thursday. Drier skies are expected this weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight A chance of snow. Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the evening.

Wednesday A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.