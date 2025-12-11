A cold & blustery Thursday

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Sunshine returns, but it will feel colder today with highs in the mid to upper-30s. Blustery northwest winds will make it feel more like the 20s! A few snow flurries and light snow showers are possible on Friday, but little to no accumulation is expected! A dry start to the weekend, before another system slides through on Sunday. This may generate another round of light snow showers, especially southeast of the I-95 corridor.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Thursday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. West wind 5-10 mph.

Friday A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow, then snow. Low around 25.

Sunday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.