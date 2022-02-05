Watch
Weather

Actions

A Cold & Blustery Saturday

Bringing back the sunshine...
items.[0].videoTitle
WMAR-2 News Weather at 11
wx.PNG
Posted at 8:36 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 08:36:38-05

BALTIMORE — Today will be cold and blustery with highs in the lower-30s, but it will feel like the teens and low 20s during the day. Northwest wind gusts will range between 30-40 mph at times this afternoon before they relax tonight. Temperatures will drop into the teens and lower-20s once again early Sunday morning. Sunday will be slightly milder, with highs in the mid-30s. We will also bring back the sunshine this weekend! Temperatures rebound to more seasonal levels by Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures head to 50 degrees by the end of next week with ample dry time.

Stay Tuned!

7DAY.PNG

7 Day Forecast:
Today Isolated snow showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night A slight chance of snow after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018