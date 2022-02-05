A Cold & Blustery Saturday

BALTIMORE — Today will be cold and blustery with highs in the lower-30s, but it will feel like the teens and low 20s during the day. Northwest wind gusts will range between 30-40 mph at times this afternoon before they relax tonight. Temperatures will drop into the teens and lower-20s once again early Sunday morning. Sunday will be slightly milder, with highs in the mid-30s. We will also bring back the sunshine this weekend! Temperatures rebound to more seasonal levels by Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures head to 50 degrees by the end of next week with ample dry time.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated snow showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night A slight chance of snow after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.