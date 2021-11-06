A Chilly Weekend

BALTIMORE — High pressure dominates the forecast this weekend and keeps conditions dry but temperatures still remain below normal. Highs today will climb into the mid-50s this afternoon with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Slightly milder for Sunday with high clouds drifting in from the southeast. We start off with bright sunshine next week and temperatures trend above normal, in the upper-60s! The chance for showers moves in Friday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 6 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Veterans Day Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.