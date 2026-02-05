A bright & sunny February day!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! A bright and sun-filled day is upon us with highs in the low-30s. A fast-moving clipper system will slide in Friday afternoon, bringing a chance for light snow showers between 1 - 9 PM. Snow accumulations will be minimal, around a dusting up to an inch. The weekend looks sunny and dry but much colder as another blast of Arctic air moves in. Winds will be very strong on Saturday, with occasional gusts reaching 40–50 mph.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 31. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 16. Light northwest wind.

Friday A slight chance of snow. Increasing clouds, with a high near 34.

Friday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 24. Windy.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Blustery.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.