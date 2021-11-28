A Blustery Start to the Week

BALTIMORE — In the wake of a cold front sliding through today, conditions will turn chillier and blustery tonight into the start of the work week. Temperatures will drop at or below freezing overnight with increasing northwest winds. High temperatures will top out in the mid-40s on Monday with plenty of sunshine. Northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph at times are expected Monday, which will keep wind chill values in the low to mid-30s throughout the day. Another cold front swings through Monday night-Tuesday which may generate a few flurries across northern Maryland. Little to no accumulation is expected. A few rain showers are possible Wednesday evening. Temperatures will trend milder/above normal throughout the week.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.