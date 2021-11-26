A Blustery Black Friday

BALTIMORE — Showers will clear this morning once the cold front slides offshore. Skies will clear allowing for more sunshine to pop out in the afternoon. Temperatures cap out in the 40s early before dropping through the afternoon. Northwest winds will turn blustery, upwards of 40 mph at times. This will make it feel like the low to mid-30s today. Winds will remain elevated into Saturday and it will feel cold, with highs in the 40s. A sprinkle/flurry is possible early Sunday north and west of the Baltimore metro.

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.