A blast of cold air

BALTIMORE — Well we went from a Saturday more like September to a Sunday that was more like late November and that cold air still holds on. Tonight we have a freeze warning for basically everything east of the I-95 corridor from midnight until 9 am. The cold air will have us struggling to hit the upper 40s and even clip 50 degrees. We have another weather system moving in on Tuesday that will bring us some very cold rain during the second half of the day with even a few of our western counties seeing a few wet snowflakes mixing in. No snow accumulation is expected as temperatures, while cold will still not allow for it. The rain will taper out overnight with a few early morning showers possible for Wednesday. The cold wind will settle in for the last half of the week as temperatures hang in the mid 40s through the weekend with lows at or below freezing.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Light north wind.

Tuesday Rain, mainly after 4pm. High near 46. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Rain, mainly before 4am. Low around 40. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Wednesday A chance of rain before 7am, then a slight chance of showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Friday Mostly Sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.