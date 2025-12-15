A bitterly cold start to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Waking up to a bitterly cold start to the day, with temperatures in the teens for many. Highs will likely stay below freezing today, thanks to brisk northwest winds. Temperatures will trend milder through the rest of the week, and the 50s come back in style on Thursday! Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday, and the winds will become gusty. Drier skies are expected this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 37.

Friday A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.