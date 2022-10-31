A bit of spooky weather slides in for Halloween

BALTIMORE — The weekend closes out on a fantastic note as we stay a bit on the warmer side during the evening and dry. Halloween on the other hand will not be as nice even though we are expecting it to be warmer. Our high will be in the upper 60s but rain showers begin to move in during the afternoon and evening time so a rain coat added to the costumes will not be a bad idea. After some lingering Tuesday morning rain showers, clearing skies and warm air really push in for us. We kick off November on a warm note with sunshine for days.

7 day forecast:

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Monday A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.