Watch
Weather

Actions

A Beautiful Fall Weekend on Tap!

Above normal temps ahead...
items.[0].image.alt
lynx
weekend.PNG
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 11:25:21-04

BALTIMORE — A lovely weekend is on tap with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of dry time! A weak cold front may bring some high thin clouds aloft later today but a few sprinkles can't be ruled out across western Maryland. Ample sunshine is in store for Sunday and Monday! Temperatures will climb above normal, into the lower-80s early next week. A cold front will bring the chance for some showers on Tuesday. Drier conditions will return for the middle of the work week!

7DAY.PNG

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Calm wind.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind around 8 mph.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018