A Beautiful Fall Weekend on Tap!

BALTIMORE — A lovely weekend is on tap with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of dry time! A weak cold front may bring some high thin clouds aloft later today but a few sprinkles can't be ruled out across western Maryland. Ample sunshine is in store for Sunday and Monday! Temperatures will climb above normal, into the lower-80s early next week. A cold front will bring the chance for some showers on Tuesday. Drier conditions will return for the middle of the work week!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Calm wind.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind around 8 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.