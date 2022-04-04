Watch
Weather

Actions

4 Out of 5 Workdays Will be Rainy

Monday will be the dry day
7 Day Forecast
Posted at 11:23 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 23:51:31-04
BLOG2.JPG

Do not wash your car this week. Seasonal and dry on Monday as clouds increase.

blog.jpg

The clouds open up delivering rain Tuesday but heavier rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night. Expect 1" of rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding. Wednesday starts off with no issues and is the warmest day of the week at 65, but a cold front closes in by the evening bringing back the chance for showers. Thursday will be cloudy and wet with potential severe thunderstorms.

BLOG3.jpg

Drier weather is expected the following week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018