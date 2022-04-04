4 Out of 5 Workdays Will be Rainy

WMAR

Do not wash your car this week. Seasonal and dry on Monday as clouds increase.

The clouds open up delivering rain Tuesday but heavier rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night. Expect 1" of rainfall, which could lead to isolated flooding. Wednesday starts off with no issues and is the warmest day of the week at 65, but a cold front closes in by the evening bringing back the chance for showers. Thursday will be cloudy and wet with potential severe thunderstorms.

Drier weather is expected the following week.