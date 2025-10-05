Your Voices, Your Stories: Rising Cost of Historic Tags, Fleming Park Fishing Pier, Woodlawn Library Upgrade

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Turner Station where Maria Morales spoke to community members who are enjoying a new fishing pier at Fleming Park.

New park addition in Turner Station

Next we head over to the Baltimore County Public Library in Woodlawn. It's getting a $22 million upgrade, and we were able to get a sneak peak.

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory, digging into MVA changes regarding historic tags. Effective July 1, vehicle models 1999 and older qualify as opposed to the old 20-year rule.

Drivers say Maryland’s new historic tag cutoff isn’t about safety — it’s about raising revenue

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.