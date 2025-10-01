Baltimore County Public Library unveils renderings for Woodlawn branch

WOODLAWN, Md. — The Woodlawn branch of the Baltimore County Public Library is getting a $22 million upgrade, and today, we got a look at what visitors can expect when the improvements are completed.

Baltimore County Public Library

The renovation will expand the building to 35,000 square feet.

Baltimore County Public Library

The Library's renovations will also include a refreshed Storyville, a digital media lab, a recording studio, homework rooms, and a youth programming area.

Baltimore County Public Library

The renovation is expected to last for two years.

Baltimore County Public Library

While the Woodlawn branch is getting its upgrade, the Baltimore County Public Library is setting up a temporary location with basic services at 6660 Security Blvd. Suite 13.

Baltimore County Public Library

That temporary location opens on Monday, October 6, and visitors will be able to borrow materials, use computers and study spaces, and attend programs.

Baltimore County Public Library

You can find more details and updates on the renovation here.