Your Voices, Your Stories: Healthcare giant gridlock, Operation: Raise the Roof, Breast Cancer Awareness Month

We start off with Kelly Swoope in Baltimore City, who sat down with new Health Commissioner, Dr. Michelle Taylor, to talk about the importance of early breast cancer detection. As a survivor, Taylor shares how her own experience led to a career in medicine.

Baltimore health chief survived cancer, advocates for early detection

Next, it's off to Laurel with Voice of Veterans reporter Cyera Williams. Here, a Gold Star mom received a new roof in memory of her fallen soldier son, Corporal Kareem Khan, thanks to Operation: Raise the Roof.

Gold Star Mother receives new roof in memory of fallen soldier Corporal Kareem Khan

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory reporting on the gridlock between UnitedHealthcare and Johns Hopkins which has left thousands of patients in Maryland uncertain about their healthcare coverage. The two healthcare giants remain locked in a contract dispute with no resolution in sight as open enrollment approaches.

Maryland Insurance Commissioner eyes reforms as UnitedHealthcare–Johns Hopkins standoff drags on

