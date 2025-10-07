Gold Star Mother receives new roof in memory of fallen soldier Corporal Kareem Khan

LAUREL — In the quiet streets of Laurel, a new roof stands as more than just shelter; it symbolizes remembrance, resilience, and love for a fallen hero.

Corporal Kareem Rashad Sultan Khan was only 20 years old when he was killed in action during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007.

A United States Army specialist, Kareem served with the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division (Stryker Brigade Combat Team), based out of Fort Lewis, Washington.

His mother, Elsheba Khan, remembers him as a young man full of light; someone who would give away his favorite things if he thought it could bring a smile to someone else's face.

“If he had something, no matter how much he liked it, he’d give it to you if you wanted it,” Elsheba said.

But after Kareem’s passing, life brought new challenges. Years of leaks and mold left Elsheba’s roof damaged, and repeated attempts to get help went unanswered.

That changed when Operation: Raise the Roof, a nonprofit that provides free roofs to veterans and their families, stepped in to restore her home.

“She's with a great group of women who support each other,” said Al Kincaid, Vietnam veteran and chairman of Operation Raise the Roof. “But she knows that if she needs anything beyond the roof, we’ll be there for her.”

Over the weekend, volunteers, Maryland Gold Star Mothers, and first responders gathered outside Elsheba’s home not just to see the new roof, but to honor the legacy of her son, whose courage continues to inspire.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” Elsheba said, smiling through tears. “Words can’t express how I feel inside. I’m so excited, overwhelmed, and very, very pleased.”

For Operation Raise the Roof, the project represents more than construction, it’s about rebuilding comfort, dignity, and community for those who have already given so much.

The organization, run entirely on donations, provides free roofs to veterans throughout the year and dedicates one special project annually to a Gold Star mother — ensuring they are always covered, both by love and by a roof.

In Elsheba’s words, it’s a gift her son would have loved.

“He always wanted to help people,” she said softly. “And today, people helped me — because of him.”

