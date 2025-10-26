Your Voice, Your Stories: Youth mentoring, Lasagna Love, Reclaiming your property

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Baltimore where Randall Newsome is with Haneef Hardy, a former Morgan State University track athlete who traded in his spikes to start a nonprofit called Unlimited Potential Mentoring Inc., aimed at empowering City youth to create their own path of success.

Unlimited Potential Mentoring Inc: Youth program empowering Baltimore's future leaders

In nearby Federal Hill Maria Morales is with Zoe Feldman, volunteering at Lasagna Love, an organization dedicated to making and delivering home-cooked meals to neighbors in need.

Baltimore woman makes more than 800 lasagnas for community

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory diving into the state's new online system which aims to help residents reclaim property or money belonging to them.

Maryland may be holding your money — new system promises faster payouts for unclaimed property

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.