Your Voice, Your Stories: Woman with MS walks again, Unwanted mailed medical braces

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Frederick with Cyera Williams where the local police department is honoring one of its own former officers, Sergeant First Class Matthew R. Fast, whose life was cut short from a treatable heart condition that led to a new state law being passed in his name.

Frederick Police Department mural honors Matthew Fast and his legacy of service

Next, we head to White Marsh with Ja Nai Wright telling the story of Mary Evans, a woman diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, who thought she'd be spending the rest of her life in a wheelchair. Thanks to a chance encounter by her apartment pool, and the skilled hands of an orthopedic surgeon, she's up and walking again.

Baltimore County woman with MS walks again thanks to surgeon's skilled hands

From there we go to Maria Morales who met 70-year-old Greg Bauer and his wife Jo at the Bykota Senior Center in Towson. The couple attends free classes and sports there, making it easier for them to remain active.

Senior center in Towson making it easier for older adults to stay engaged

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory focusing on Gail Barkley, of Parkton, who was mailed medical braces despite never ordering them. As result her Medicare plan is being billed thousands of dollars.

Parkton woman receives medical braces she never ordered — and Medicare gets the bill

