Service and veteran healthcare: Frederick Police Department mural of SFC Matthew Fast stands as daily reminder

FREDERICK, Md. — On the outside of the Frederick Police Department, a new mural is already stopping people in their tracks.

The larger-than-life portrait of Sergeant First Class Matthew R. Fast is part of the Portrait of Resilience Project, a collaboration between Platoon 22 and African Americans of Excellence. The goal: to honor veterans through public art, while reminding communities of the sacrifices that extend far beyond the battlefield.

Fast’s mural does exactly that. His image now towers over downtown Frederick, a lasting reminder of service, sacrifice, and the duty to carry forward his story.

“My husband really represented so much, so many great qualities about—you know, our service members who were very dedicated and were true patriots,” said his widow, Jessica Fast.

Born and raised in Frederick, Matthew Fast was a decorated U.S. Army veteran who served more than a decade in the Army Reserves with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. His leadership earned him multiple commendations, and after coming home, he continued his call to serve as a Frederick police officer.

But his service was cut short. Matthew's family says he died from a treatable heart condition—one they believe was overlooked.

His death later fueled change at the state level.

In 2025, Maryland lawmakers passed the SFC Matthew Fast Act for Equitable Warrior Care, a first-of-its-kind law signed by Governor Wes Moore.

The legislation requires healthcare providers to screen patients for military status and sets a new duty of care, ensuring veterans and their families receive equitable and culturally competent healthcare.

The law, like the mural, is now part of Matthew’s legacy—something his son, Matthew Ryan Fast II, carries forward.

“[He] looks like me, looks like me, people say that a lot-- I haven’t taken the time and look in the mirror, but if people say it a lot I believe it.”

For the Frederick Police Department, the tribute is deeply personal.

“Obviously, first of all, appreciate our veterans. Again, the image of Matt was a Frederick Police Officer, but the image of him up there in his military uniform [is a reminder for people] to know we are here for the community, we are part of the community, and I think that’s really important,” said Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando.

The mural’s creator, artist Yemi Fagbohun, said the work was as much about feeling as it was about painting.

“I dive a little bit into what happened, his service, background, and, for me, when I'm doing a portrait of somebody, I'm looking at their soul. I can literally feel their soul as I'm painting them.”

Now, anyone who walks by the Frederick Police Department sees more than just an image on a wall. They see the story of a soldier, a police officer, a husband, and a father.

They see a community honoring one of its own. And they see a reminder that caring for veterans—both in life and in memory—remains a responsibility we all share.