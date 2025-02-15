Your Voice, Your Stories: Where does school bus ticket money go? Old distillery turned homeless shelter

BALTIMORE — A few weeks ago we started a new Saturday night show on WMAR called "Your Voice, Your Stories". While we'd love for you to tune-in at 11pm, we know schedules can get busy. So, here's some highlights from this week's show.

Every Thursday Mallory Sofastaii reports on how to protect your money, privacy, and identity.

This past week she explains how thousands of Maryland residents have yet to apply for the Homestead Tax Credit. The one-page, one-time application is not income-based, and could save homeowners significant amounts of money.

As property values soar, many Marylanders are missing out on a credit limiting tax increases

Remember, Mallory has a Consumer Guide helping to defend your money. If you need Mallory's assistance, send her an email at mallory@wmar.com. Because if it's a matter for you, it's a matter for Mallory!

Earlier this week our own Elizabeth Worthington examined where millions of dollars go when school buses issue $250 traffic tickets.

Most buses now have AI operated cameras catching violations. Footage is forwarded to local counties who decide on enforcement.

The local government keeps about 40 percent of paid fines, minus a monthly “tech fee” usually in the $100,000 range.

Is money driving automated school bus camera programs?

Over in Carroll County Jeff Hager looked into a bid to house the homeless in an old distillery building.

Some local business owners are pushing back, fearing a negative impact on the community.

“Crime is not a major problem here in Westminster. It’s continually gone down for probably the past 15 years or more. We don’t need to bring this in and turn that trend around.”

Unwelcome homeless guests

As part of our Black History Month Bridging the Gap series, digital content producer Rushaad Hayward introduces you to UMBC student-photographer Elijah Agurs.

Agurs has photographed high-profile events like the Olympic Trials and World Athletics Championships in Budapest, featuring the likes of track champions Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson.

UMBC student captures Olympians like Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson

