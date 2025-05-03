Your Voice, Your Stories: USPS stolen checks, Super speeders in Baltimore, Targeted soliciting

BALTIMORE — As always, thanks for tuning into WMAR-2 News where we enjoy covering Your Voice and Your Stories.

Last week Elizabeth Worthington explained how Maryland drivers with Virginia tags get away with thousands in unpaid speeding tickets.

We reviewed the data showing about 86% of Baltimore City speeding tickets issued to cars with Virginia-tags went unpaid last year.

In our weekly Matter for Mallory segment, WMAR-2 News Investigative Reporter Mallory Sofastaii tells the story of three different customers whose checks and money orders were either altered, cashed, or stolen at local post offices.

Over in North Baltimore, Jeff Hager previewed proposed legislation restricting unsolicited access to residential properties following an emergency. On occasion, victims of tragedy are visited by solicitors selling services they claim will help get them through difficult times. We spoke with a recent target of these companies who felt disrespected by their sales pitch.

