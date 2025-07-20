Your Voice, Your Stories: Towson Patrol, Crownsville Graves, Good Standing Scams, Ashburton Vets

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Cyera Williams in West Baltimore's Ashburton Community, where she met up with a veterans group restoring pride to their neighborhood.

From battlefields to backyards: Vets bring 'White Glove Service' to Ashburton

Next it's off to Towson with Maria Morales, who is walking foot patrol with security officers Joseph Hillery and Sean Rock as they check-in on the safety of local businesses.

Towson hires private security to patrol downtown streets

From there, Jeff Hager's in Crownsville digging into the early 1900s deaths of State Hospital patients.

A group called the Friends of Crownsville Hospital Patient Cemetery is working to learn more about each of the 1,727 patients giving them a proper long overdue send off.

Memorial for graves identified at Crownsville State Hospital

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory about fake letters tricking Maryland business owners into maintaining "good standing" status with the state.

Pay up or lose status: The fake letters tricking Maryland business owners

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR. If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.