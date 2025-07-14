Retired service members revitalize neighborhood through tree planting, lawn care, and fellowship

ASBURTON — In the heart of Baltimore’s Ashburton neighborhood, a group of dedicated veterans is proving that service doesn’t stop after discharge.

The Ashburton Veterans Group, a branch of the Ashburton Community Association, is bringing “white glove service” to their neighbors by mowing lawns, planting trees—including fruit trees—and restoring pride in the community.

The initiative was founded by JD—James Moore—a 22-year Marine Corps veteran who now serves as Chairperson of the Veterans Association.

“Actually, it’s something I started,” Moore said. “I’m a retired veteran and have been in the community a long time. I do a lot of walking, and I see things that need to be done. So once we got a new president, I went to them and said I wanted to start a group for veterans.”

“We’ve got older vets and a younger group too, so I wanted to start something that would let us support the community—cutting grass, planting trees, helping wherever we could.”

Tori Burns, the grant writer of the community association, says the Chesapeake Bay Trust helped the group get a grant for trees. “So far, we’ve planted 21 trees. We’ve got one more planting on the 27th. People in the community can get a free tree by entering through a website. We do a raffle and then plant it for them.”

Moore, who served from 1968 to 1987 and was a tunnel rat in Vietnam due to his small frame, knows firsthand the importance of teamwork and giving back. “Coming from the South, I learned the value of teamwork and working with different people. That stayed with me—giving back to the community was always important.”

He emphasized the group’s mission is not just about landscaping—it’s also about support. “A lot of veterans need support—just talking to other vets who’ve been through what we’ve been through. Nobody else really gets it.”

“I want us to get together and just ask, 'What’s going on with you today? How can we help?' We also help veterans get connected to school and services they may not know about—disability benefits, free medical rides, waived copays.”

Aaron Johnson, a Navy veteran who served for 13 years and moved to Ashburton after returning from California, echoed that sentiment.

“When I got back, I moved to Ashburton. Mr. James told me about the veterans group, planting trees, and giving back. I thought it was a great idea—get to meet neighbors, bring some oxygen to the city,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know how much I missed that camaraderie until I joined. Working with other veterans, sharing stories, helping each other transition—it’s been a great experience.”

“When I separated I was kind of missing that bond that I had with service members, so being in this organization and working with those guys everyday and sharing some of our stories and sharing how we can progress as we transition out of the military life so it's been a great experience for me."

Johnson never imagined he’d be providing landscaping services. “I thought I might start a personal garden. Planting trees for others wasn’t on my radar. But after doing the workshop, I saw it was simple and impactful. In Ashburton, where 64% of our neighbors are elderly, it’s great to help. We hear their stories, see their joy. It’s rewarding.”

Toby Bailey, a Navy veteran who served from 1996 to 2000, was recruited by Moore when he moved into the neighborhood. “James approached me. We had a conversation, and I just started coming out, volunteering. It was my knee-jerk reaction to just try to help out and be a part of the community.”

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s good to know there are other veterans in the community. We kind of have like a friendship... It’s good to know other veterans in the community have the same ambitions that I have.”

Veterans are not the only ones pitching in. Archie Jackson, a neighbor and volunteer, sees the veterans’ work as revitalizing the neighborhood spirit. “It brings the neighborhood back into the neighborhood... So many times, people nowadays, neighbors don’t speak to each other, but it’s a very friendly environment. Of course, I want to give back.”

Jackson emphasized that the response from the community has been overwhelming. “It’s amazing because what happens is that you’re out there and then people will just come up to you and say, ‘Hey, how do I find out where I can get my yard done?’”

John Donahoe, a Marine Corps veteran who served for 21 years, says finding Ashburton was like discovering a hidden gem. “Being around veterans is my comfort zone... Even though we come from different communities, we all have something in common, and that’s the service.”

And for Randy Howell, the mission is personal. “My father was a prisoner of war in World War II... I just wanted to take up his part and give back, be a part of his legacy.”

Howell has lived in Ashburton for 20 years and recently retired. “It’s so important that we keep this neighborhood together. It’s a beautiful community... I want to branch out, meet people, get to know your neighbors, so that’s a plus for me.”

Moore is also looking to expand the group’s reach. “We meet monthly to brainstorm. Morgan State University is sponsoring us, too. We’re the lead focus group for their climate monitors—gauging wind, rain, and more. We’re in training for that now.”

“I want people to honor veterans, but also any family member of a vet. Reach out to them,” Moore said. “Just saying ‘thank you’ on Veterans Day, Memorial Day, birthdays—it really means something. It lets us know we’re remembered.”

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.