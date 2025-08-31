Your Voice, Your Stories: Three Blind Mice, The Loan Closet, Veteran's Gift of Life

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start with Ja Nai Wright who spoke to Imani Nia Robinson, the director and writer of "Three Blind Mice," a Baltimore based web series that's garnered hundreds-of-thousands of views. It follows a young Black woman adopted by a White family, who decides to attend an HBCU in search of her own identity.

Baltimore TV series '3 Blind Mice' to focus on identity

Next, Megan Knight visited the Loan Closet in Columbia. It's a place offering residents free medical equipment to assist in recovery efforts from various ailments.

The Loan Closet offers free medical equipment to Howard County residents

Rounding out the week, Cyera Williams tells the heartfelt story of local Air Force veteran, Lindsay Gutierrez, who literally has given part of herself to save fellow veterans. Gutierrez has not once, but twice, donated organs to give the gift of life to others.

Air Force Veteran becomes dual organ donor to save fellow veterans

