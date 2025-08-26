Baltimore filmmaker's series goes viral with hundreds of thousands of views

BALTIMORE — A web series filmed in Baltimore is capturing audiences worldwide, racking up hundreds of thousands of views on social media platforms after its recent release.

"Three Blind Mice" follows the journey of Naeemah, a young Black woman who was adopted by a white couple and raised in Massachusetts. In an effort to find her own identity, she moves to Baltimore to attend an HBCU.

"Three blind mice is about identity. It's about finding yourself it's about belonging it's about tackling different subjects, like prejudice says, colorism coming of age, family dynamics," said Imani Nia Robinson.

Robinson, who plays Naeemah, is also the writer and director of the series. She recently posted the trailer on TikTok and released the pilot episode on YouTube three weeks ago, both of which quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

"I feel so happy I feel so fulfilled. I feel like I'm on the right path and it feels good to be affirmed in my art and my creativity and this vision and especially to have Baltimore's support," Robinson said.

Cast reflects on Baltimore experience

The show's cast members shared their experiences creating the pilot episode and what the series means to them.

Arthur Fitzhugh, who plays Kevin, said the show authentically portrays the Black experience.

"Three blind mice does a good job of reflecting our black experience as humans so every human goes through stress they go through self doubt they go through worry we go through a lot of negative things, but a lot of times our relationships. Our families are friendships are some of those catalysts to help us feel better," Fitzhugh said.

Anthony Holland Jr., who plays Damond, said he's excited for future episodes that will reveal more about the other characters.

"Everyone has a background, so I also can't wait for people to see the background on every single character especially mine," Holland said.

As a Baltimore native, Holland said he's proud to be part of a project that showcases the positive aspects of his hometown.

"I was born and raised here. I've been here my whole life so you know when people kind of talk about the bad things about Baltimore sometimes they don't see the good things about Baltimore, which is definitely a blessing that this project will project as well," Holland said.

Awards and future plans

The pilot was filmed two years ago, and the cast has spent the last two years traveling to film festivals around the world, even winning awards.

"So Baltimore as a City is also watching us so we've gotten love from TikTok. We've gotten love from YouTube, but ultimately it just feels like the world is ready for us and every kind of way," Robinson said.

Many viewers are asking where the rest of the series is, but Robinson said not to worry.

"With or without a network behind us me and my mom are self producing the rest of the season, and we are looking for a home for it but we are starting right now working on the rest of the season this moment," Robinson said.

Robinson said they plan to finish the season with seven more episodes, which they hope to begin filming soon.

