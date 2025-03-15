Your Voice, Your Stories: Supporting one another

BALTIMORE, Md — WMAR-2 News is dedicated to amplifying the voices in our communities. Whether it's Mallory helping you solve a consumer issue or Megan highlighting the latest Everyday Hero, we are always searching for those changemakers.

This week's Your Voice, Your Stories recap is no different.

We start off this week with the story of a Baltimore City firefighter who is seeing just how strong his community is. Steven Dorsey was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer, a diagnosis that came as a complete shock.

"You go through all those different stages of shock, disbelief, anger, and then you kind of accept it a little bit, but then you get angry again," he said.

Firefighter asks for community support in fighting stage four cancer

Then, we headed to Parkville, where we met Mr. Will. He's got a very important job and a very cool nickname: "crossing dude." He's a crossing guard at Parkville Middle.

He's normally out there every day, but he got sick and was in and out of the hospital. WMAR-2 News was there when he was finally able to return to the crosswalk.

Mr. Will the crossing dude is back

Baltimore has great seafood, and we guess we can share it with everyone. This past week, Pappas celebrated 17 years of sending their seafood concoctions, to everyone. While Baltimoreans have been enjoying Pappas crab cakes since 1972, it wasn't until 2008 that they began shipping them, and other dishes, to all 50 states.

Pappas Seafood Company: Celebrating 17 years of community favorites

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" Saturday at 11pm on WMAR.

And if you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.