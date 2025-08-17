Your Voice, Your Stories: Showtime Elite Cheer Team, Art with a Heart, Triple Crown Academy

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in downtown Baltimore with Kristi Harper, where about 80 volunteers are working to set up the Triple Crown Academy which will teach young women of the next generation important career and trade skills.

Triple Crown Academy empowers women in skilled trades

Next, Xavier Wherry tells us about a local nonprofit called Art with a Heart. They too are working tirelessly in developing the local workforce, specifically for young people through their five-week Heartworks program.

"It's a way to be creative"

Rounding out the week, Kelly Swoope showcases Baltimore's Showtime Elite Cheer Team. Together the girls are making a name for themselves on the competitive stage and in the local community.

Baltimore's Showtime Elite Cheer team creates opportunities beyond the mat

