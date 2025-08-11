Baltimore's Showtime Elite Cheer team builds community while winning championships

BALTIMORE — The Showtime Elite Cheer team in Baltimore is making a name for itself both on the competitive stage and in the local community, offering opportunities for young people to learn skills that go beyond tumbling and stunting.

"We go hard. We travel. Last year our inaugural season we were up and down the East Coast. We went to New Jersey for US finals and we finished with two first place championship titles so it's so cool," said Christy Jackson, one of the founders of the program.

Cheering is in Jackson's blood. She's been at it since high school. Now, she's an English teacher at City Neighbors and has helped build a cheer program that's quickly gaining popularity.

"We've developed fans that come out to see us do things like our showcases and all of our little community events," Jackson said.

Baltimore's Showtime Elite Cheer team creates opportunities beyond the mat

Jackson and her partner Danielle Jenkins are in their second season and already expanding to their third location in East Baltimore at the Furley Recreation Center.

"It's unbelievable we are overjoyed because we couldn't, we can't believe that our idea has grown and blossomed into this. Training that girls don't get access to, girls, boys, anyway kids don't get access to," Jenkins said.

For their second summer camp, they hosted 42 children ages 5 to 18, teaching them tumbling and stunting techniques.

One young participant shared her enthusiasm: "I just like having fun with my cheer sisters and I like to compete."

For Drew Bell, the cheer team goes beyond the sport.

"Just being in a community with each other and building relationships that we didn't know we could build, it's fun," Bell said.

The program aims to make an impact beyond athletics.

"We wanna make sure that they understand that they have to serve their community, that we want to support them academically," Jackson said.

The founders emphasize the positive influence they're having: "Positivity we seek to just encourage everybody and inspire young people. We realize that just this little sparkle, this little showtime magic is doing something, it's uplifting people and we love it."

If you'd like to learn more about Showtime Elite Cheer Maryland, here's a link to their site.

