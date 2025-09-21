Your Voice, Your Stories: Ronald McDonald House, Warrior Canine Connection, Stolen Airline Miles

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Baltimore with Maria Morales at the Ronald McDonald House which serves children in need of critical medical treatment.

Ronald McDonald House has urgent need

Next, Voice for Veterans reporter Cyera Williams visited Montgomery County to highlight Service Dog Awareness Month. That's where Warrior Canine Connection is providing Veterans with service dogs aimed at healing their invisible wounds.

Warrior Canine Connection trains service dogs to heal Veterans’ invisible wounds

Rounding out the week, is a Matter for Mallory that dives into stolen airline miles. Mallory spoke to one traveler whose 500,000 plus points were drained from their Southwest Airlines account by thieves. Here's what you can do to protect yourself from being a victim.

Traveler learns her airline points aren’t protected after thieves drained 500,000+ from her Southwest account

