BALTIMORE, Md. — For families who come to Baltimore while their children are receiving critical medical treatment, the Ronald McDonald House is more than just a place to sleep.

It’s a lifeline.

WATCH: Ronald McDonald House has urgent need Ronald McDonald House has urgent need

“It’s, it’s like hard to put into words how helpful this has been for us,” says Mae Ledford, “and the difference it’s made and just allowing us to focus on Josie recovering.”

Josie is Mae’s eight-year-old daughter. She was born with one leg that’s shorter than the other.

The family came from Richmond to the Rubin Institute at Mount Sinai Hospital where, last month, Josie had the first surgery to lengthen her leg.

The family, including Josie’s two siblings and grandmother, will be here another month while Josie’s in therapy.

“I haven’t had to figure out like getting groceries and getting takeout,” Mae says. “It’s just been such a blessing to know that every night, we would have a nice meal.”

There are 55 families here, about 150 people. Every day, volunteers prepare and serve hot meals for the families.

Breakfast fortifies them for a long day at the hospital, and dinner is like a warm hug when they return.

“They’re so happy to just see after a really long and hard day, to come home to a smile and a warm meal,” says Jackie Kempa, Ronald McDonald House Baltimore.

Right now, they have open dates that desperately need to be filled from October through the holiday season.

It only takes 5-10 people in a group to make a difference.

“You get to interact with these families and hear their stories,” Jackie says, “and it is not a sad place. It’s a very happy, positive experience and they are so happy to see you when you’re serving them.”

Josie has a special message for those who have donated so far.

“Thank you for making this food,” she says. “It was really yummy and I really liked it.”

If you’d like to help out, go here.