Your Voice, Your Stories: Rev. Calhoun, Helping Up Mission, Women Leading the Way

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

We start off with Randall Newsome in Baltimore at the historic Trinity Baptist Church where Rev. William Calhoun Sr. is stepping down from the pulpit after more than half a century of preaching.

West Baltimore pastor ends 51-year run, leaving behind historic legacy

Next, Kara Burnett is hopping aboard the Helping Up Mission's newly unveiled Mobile Street Outreach bus which aims to help those battling homelessness and addiction.

Hope restored, lives rebuilt: New outreach bus rolls into Baltimore

We round out the week highlighting International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Our own Blair Sabol got to spend time with the Maryland State Police forensics team, which is made up of 80% women.