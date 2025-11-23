Your Voice, Your Stories: Mob the Block, 1K free haircuts, Holmes Hydration

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.
We start off in Baltimore with Raven Payne reporting on Mob the Block, a nonprofit whose mission is to keep struggling Black businesses open.
Next, Maria Morales is in Catonsville at the Westside Men's Shelter who unveiled its new closet in a shipping container.
Back now to Baltimore with Ja Nai who visited a barber shop that aims to give 1,000 free haircuts by the New Year.
We round out the week with Randall Newsome joining a local family-owned business crafting wellness with its health-inspired tea brand.
You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.
If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.