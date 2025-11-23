Your Voice, Your Stories: Mob the Block, 1K free haircuts, Holmes Hydration

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Baltimore with Raven Payne reporting on Mob the Block, a nonprofit whose mission is to keep struggling Black businesses open.

DMV nonprofits help Baltimore cafe stay afloat

Next, Maria Morales is in Catonsville at the Westside Men's Shelter who unveiled its new closet in a shipping container.

Westside Men's Shelter unveils new closet in shipping container

Back now to Baltimore with Ja Nai who visited a barber shop that aims to give 1,000 free haircuts by the New Year.

Barber shop apprentices aim to give 1,000 free haircuts by New Year

We round out the week with Randall Newsome joining a local family-owned business crafting wellness with its health-inspired tea brand.

Holmes Hydration comes to Baltimore

