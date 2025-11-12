Family-owned business is crafting wellness with its health-inspired tea brand

BALTIMORE — Walter Holmes never considered himself a tea drinker.

“I didn’t grow up drinking hot tea. I don’t like chocolate and I don’t like coffee,” he laughed.

Not exactly the kind of words you’d expect from someone who now owns a tea business. But maybe that’s what makes Holmes the perfect person to trust — because just a few years ago, he needed some convincing himself.

It all started when Holmes and his wife stopped by a local eatery.

“I said, you know what, I’m gonna go ahead and try this,” he recalled. “It had oat milk — that’s all I remember — and I remember thinking, [man], this is good. That’s when the wheels started to turn."

Randall Newsome — WMAR Walter Holmes and his wife outside of one of their retail spaces on West Baltimore Street

From there, curiosity took over. The more Holmes learned about the benefits of tea, the more he started to notice a difference in how his body felt.

“When we started seeing the benefits, it was like, hold on — I can’t keep this a secret,” Holmes said. “I know somebody in West Baltimore that needs this information. I know somebody in East Baltimore.”Before long, he was sending samples to friends to get their input. The feedback? All good.

“I knew if I could do one, I could do two. If I could do two, I could do four,” he said.Four became more — and soon, Holmes Hydration was born.

Brewing Wellness for Baltimore

The motivation behind the business is simple: helping his community heal and live healthier lives.

“I was looking at things that give minorities challenges health-wise,” Holmes said. “I know heart disease is one of them.”Each blend Holmes creates is designed with purpose — teas for detoxing the liver and kidneys, supporting heart health, and even calming anxiety.

Holmes Hydration The "Point God" blend aimed at improving your vision and overall eye health

And while each recipe has a specific benefit, Holmes says they all have one thing in common: they’re meant to make everyday life better.

“Off the top of my head — Center Stage — that’s the one for gut health. It has a really nice smooth taste,” he explained.

Holmes Hydration Holmes Hydration's most popular blend "Center Stage" aimed at improving your gut health

More Than Just Tea

But Holmes isn’t stopping at one popular blend. He’s constantly experimenting, creating new recipes based on what his customers ask for.

“I have a collection called Secret SIPs,” he said. “If customers come up and say, ‘Do you have something for this?’ and I get that same request four times, I have a duty to respond. If it does well, we’ll rebrand it and give it a name.”That mindset — to keep testing, keep improving, and keep giving back — is what drives Holmes every day.

Holmes Hydration A Holmes Hydration pop-up at a community event in the Baltimore area

“It feels good because it’s impact,” he said. “I’m not giving you something I don’t take myself, or something my son doesn’t take. I tell people I’m not just giving you tea — I’m giving you discipline in a cup. Because it takes discipline to reap the rewards of the blend.”

A Growing Baltimore Brand

From elderberry-infused honey to detox teas and heart-healthy blends, Holmes Hydration has grown into a full lifestyle brand with retail spaces around the Baltimore area.

And Holmes says his dream for the future is simple — to keep the cycle of health and community going.

“My dream is that every person who makes a purchase from Holmes Hydration passes the information on to the next person.”You can find Holmes Hydration teas and honey blends at several Baltimore locations.

Holmes Hydration Holmes Hydration showing the ingredients to one of its recipes

Click HERE to learn more about Holmes Hydration and how to support their business.

