Your Voice, Your Stories: Maryland targets Virginia tags, Whiteford Bros., Compassion over Prison

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Matter for Mallory about Maryland's targeting of drivers using Virginia tags to save on registration.

MFM VA TAGS

Next, Jeff Hager is in Harford County where the community is rallying behind two brothers who survived a house fire.

Whiteford rallies behind elderly fire victims

Rounding out the week is Ja Nai Wright telling the story of a Baltimore business owner who chose compassion over conviction for the young man who broke into her store.

Business owner mentors young man who broke into her store

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.