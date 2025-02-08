Your Voice, Your Stories: Is Maryland's fuel tax being replaced? Howard County's Safe & Sound plan progressing

BALTIMORE — A few weeks ago we started a new Saturday show here on WMAR "Your Voice, Your Stories". It airs Saturday nights at 11pm. While we'd love for you to join the show, we also know time sometimes doesn't allow it. So, we'll give you some highlights here.

Every week Mallory Sofastaii brings you reports to protect your money, privacy, and your identity. This past week was no different. She previewed a pilot program called mileage-based user fee (MBUF), examining whether Maryland's State fuel tax should be replaced by a distance based model to generate more revenue. Here's how the pilot is going so far.

As fuel tax revenue dwindles, Maryland tests program charging drivers by the mile

Earlier this week Govans Presbyterian Church celebrated a new milestone.

Maria Morales introduces you to Lea Gilmore, the church's minister for racial justice and multicultural engagement.

Gilmore tells a story from 50-years ago about passing the church with her mother and not being allowed to go inside because of skin color.

Govans Presbyterian Church celebrates racial justice and new artistic milestone

Also, we update you on Howard County's Safe and Sound Plan to limit future flooding in historic Ellicott City.

Jeff Hager shows us an inside look at a huge mile long tunnel under construction.

Limiting flooding in Historic Ellicott City

“The 18-foot-diameter structure will have the capacity to channel water at a rate of 26 thousand gallons per second,” explained Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

