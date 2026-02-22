Your Voice, Your Stories: Hurricane Hazel, Dowden Chapel, Maternity Health

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

We start way out in Crisfield, Maryland, telling you the story of an 87-year-old legend known as Hurricane Hazel, a 16x crab picking world champion and Guinness Book of World Records holder.

Maryland’s Crab Picking Legend: 87-year-old 'Hurricane Hazel'

Next, we're off to Nottingham where the Dowden Chapel and Cemetery is getting a face-lift.

Maryland lawmakers push to preserve Underground Railroad heritage site

Rounding out the week, Kara Burnett reports on maternal health and how more than 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable, yet disparities persist, especially for Black mothers.