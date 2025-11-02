Your Voice, Your Stories: Harford Sheriff Spoof, Superwood, Historic Chapel

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Howard County with Megan Knight reporting on Home of Our Own, an organization on a mission to help families in need in to turn their empty living space into a warm, happy home.

Home of Our Own provides free furniture and household items to families in Howard County

Next, Jack Watson is in Catonsville looking at a 140-year-old chapel that is finding new life as a community event venue, offering folks a historic space for weddings, art exhibitions and gatherings.

Historic Catonsville chapel opens with new purpose

Now we head to Frederick where Blair Sabol found a "superwood" company founded by a University of Maryland professor. The accidental discovery could revolutionize the entire building industry.

Frederick-based company patents a "superwood" that's stronger than steel

We round out the week in Harford County with a Matter for Mallory investigating a sophisticated scam spoofing the Sheriff's Office, nearly costing a couple $7,500.

Scammer spoofed the sheriff’s number and nearly stole $7,500 from Harford County couple

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

