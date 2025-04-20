Your Voice, Your Stories: food, singing, and remembering a local music legend

BALTIMORE, Md. — Another great week of highlighting people in our communities making a big difference.

We start off in Baltimore City. WMAR-2 News Megan Knight introduces us to a group of people who saw a need and didn't wait for someone else to address it. Instead they came together, and got to work.

Network of community fridges beginning to grow in Baltimore

Kelly Swoope took us to Dundalk, where she literally shared voices, singing voices of The Dundalk Chorus. They've been around since 1958, but this group is heading to an international competition after placing first in a regional competition, ""It was screaming, crying because it was the first time in 45 years that we had placed first, and we had worked so hard it felt like it was something that we had earned"

Hear their story and their songs.

Together in harmony with the Dundalk Chorus

And Jack Watson was back in Catonsville this week where Bill's Music House celebrated 60 years in business; talk about a community connection!

"You hear a lot of those stories, and they're fun to listen to. We have 4th generation customers now that come in. People come in and say they bought their first guitar back in 1968. They might even bring me a receipt from a guitar they bought in 1971, 'I got my first guitar and I'm still here."

Bill’s Music House in Catonsville celebrates 60 years in business

