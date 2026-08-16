Your Voice, Your Stories: Crash Prone Intersection & Warren Rd. Bridge

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights some of the stories you clicked on.

We start out the week with a Matter for Mallory in Glen Burnie about a dangerous intersection that's been the site of 26 crashes since 2024.

After years of complaints, state to add warning signs at Glen Burnie crash-prone intersection

Next Blair Sabol reports on former federal workers who are complaining about not receiving full benefits months after retiring.

Federal worker not receiving full retirement? You're not alone

Rounding out the week, Raven Payne explores what's behind the delay of Baltimore County's Warren Road bridge replacement.

Delegate says Baltimore officials dragging feet on county bridge replacement

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

