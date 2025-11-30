Your Voice, Your Stories: Community kicks drugs to the curb, Patterson Park says goodbye to ice rink

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start this week off with Jeff Hager in Brooklyn Park, where fed up citizens worked with police to get rid of neighborhood drug dealing.

Crackdown in Brooklyn Park

Next, we go to Jack Watson with some sad news in the Patterson Park community, which is saying goodbye to its iconic skating rink. Neighbors are holding out hope it can return one last time for the holiday season.

Baltimore City plans to permanently shutter Patterson Park ice rink

We round out the week at UMBC where Maria Morales tells us about a program that gives underrepresented students a chance to earn their graduate degree.

UMBC program that opens doors for underrepresented graduate students

