Crackdown in Brooklyn Park: Complaints lead to arrests in drug zone

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — At the corner of Cross Street and Wasena Avenue in Brooklyn Park, you’ll find plenty of Christmas decorations, children’s toys and well-kept yards, but residents, like Deborah Geoghan, know there’s far more to the neighborhood than meets the eye.

“It’s just mainly you know they’re dealing their drugs,” Geoghan told us, “That’s about it, but you can see them doing it cause they’ll be sitting up there in a car waiting for somebody to bring something to their window and get it from their window and then they take off in their car.”



While Geoghan just kept her distance from the dealers, others reached out to the Anne Arundel County Police for help.

Detectives with the Northern Strategic Patrol Team got right to work identifying individuals and residences involved in criminal activity.

“They observed the area,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, “They did some surveillance of the area trying to find particular individuals or look for patterns of behavior… and based on all the information they were able to gather over that month, they were able to put together arrest warrants and search and seizure warrants.”



What began with a foot chase of a man carrying 19 various containers of crack cocaine on Monday was quickly followed by the search of another man’s car that turned up 38 prescription depressants.



Turning to target homes in the area, one raid produced more drugs and over six thousand dollars in cash, while detectives entering a pair of homes on Wasena Avenue recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, digital scales and a supply of one of the area’s most deadly drugs.

“We seized fentanyl pills,” said Limansky, “30 fentanyl pills that can kill 30 people right there so we don’t know how many lives we possibly saved by getting this stuff off the streets.”

Seizures and arrests, which have restored some measure of safety to a neighborhood which had been overrun by criminals in search of a quick buck.

“I wish they could get rid of how many they can because they’re always here,” sighed Geoghan, “You know. Somebody doing something.”