Your Voice, Your Stories: Chinquapin playground, New Era Academy, Sheetz over a pet cemetery?

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off right down the street where Mallory Sofastaii is with residents celebrating new safety measures at Chinquapin Park playground,

For years parents have worried that speeding cars on Northern Parkway could put their children in danger. Two crashes occurred there just recently.

After several crashes into a Baltimore playground, neighbors celebrate new safety barrier

Next, its over to Raven Payne who spoke to one dad trying to get a school that's been closed for two years reopened.

This Baltimore school has been empty for 2 years

Rounding out the week, Jeff Hager made a trip to Elkridge where Sheetz is looking to build a new store over top a Pet Cemetery off Route 1.

Setback to proposed development in pet cemetery

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

