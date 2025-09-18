After several crashes into a Baltimore playground, neighbors celebrate new safety barrier

BALTIMORE — Neighbors in Glen Oaks are celebrating new safety measures at Chinquapin Park playground, after years of worrying that speeding cars on Northern Parkway could put children in danger.

WMAR-2 News reported on residents' safety concerns last month after community members reached out about the ongoing problem. At least two crashes occurred at the site - one in April 2025 and another documented on Google Maps from 2023.

READ MORE: Community demands stronger barrier after repeated car crashes into playground fence

Harriett Ross, who initially contacted WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii, said she grew frustrated with the city’s delayed response to install a permanent barrier.

"That's all we want, safety for our young people, and not only that, for our senior citizens as well," Ross said.

Ross and Lorne Matthews, president of the Glen Oaks Community Association, had been working since April to get the fence repaired and additional protection installed. Their efforts included community meetings, safety walks and filing multiple 311 requests with the city.

"And they close them out and say that the work is done and it's not done," Matthews said.

After WMAR-2 News contacted Baltimore City Recreation and Parks in early August, the department made a temporary repair the next day. The permanent bollard solution was completed about a month later.

"I feel so much better, and I just want to thank you. I want to thank all of those who were involved," Ross said.

Pastor Walter Parrish III of Northside Baptist Church also welcomed the improvements.

"This park has been a concern for us because not only do members of our church but members of our community enjoy this park," Parrish said.

While pleased with the outcome, Parrish noted it took persistence.

"We began to wonder if this had happened in other communities, would the delay have been the same. We wondered if there was some breakdown in communication," Parrish said. "And we were, honestly, quite frustrated and feeling unheard and then one day, I got a call from Harriet Ross and she says, guess who I called? I called Mallory, and literally everything has changed."

The city also addressed another safety concern - a large downed tree in the basketball court. After being notified, Recreation and Parks sent an urban forester to remove it and repair the fence.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks manages over 260 parks and around 120 playgrounds throughout the city. Residents can file maintenance requests online through Baltimore 311 for any playground or park issues.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Baltimore City Recreation and Parks for comment. This story will be updated with their response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.