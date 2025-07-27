Your Voice, Your Stories: Chatting with Joni Eareckson Tada, Veteran's AI clone, Life of George Stansbury

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Baltimore County where our own Maria Morales got to speak with Joni Eareckson Tada, a local pioneer who played an instrumental role in getting the Americans with Disabilities Act passed in 1990.

Joni Eareckson Tada and the 35th anniversary of the ADA

From there we go to Howard County where Cyera Williams is Your Voice for Veterans. This week she reports on Dr. Xavier Bruce, who survived a bomb blast in Afghanistan, and is now using an AI clone of himself to help fellow veterans heal.

He survived a bomb blast in Afghanistan, now his AI clone is helping other veterans heal

Rounding out the week in Bel Air, Jeff Hager takes a trip down memory lane highlighting the life of George Stansbury, the first African American physician to benefit from desegregation at Harford Memorial Hospital.

African American historical contributions in Harford County

